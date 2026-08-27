Maharashtra cab, auto drivers get 1-year breather to learn Marathi
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has given a one-year grace period to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to learn basic Marathi. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday after a meeting with representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers' organizations. He said no action would be taken against drivers during this period as they work toward acquiring proficiency in the language.
Language support
Government will help drivers learn basic Marathi
Fadnavis said the government will help drivers learn basic Marathi through classes and study material.
He said during the meeting with driver representatives that they agreed on the need for everyone to know Marathi but requested more time due to different age groups and educational backgrounds.
"They have prepared a plan and demanded a year for this," he added.
Protests and petitions
Protests among migrant drivers
The controversy follows amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that require authorized drivers of motor cabs equipped with electronic meters to have a "working knowledge of Marathi."
Drivers unable to demonstrate the required proficiency were issued notices and given one month to learn the language and take an examination.
Repeated noncompliance can result in the suspension or revocation of their authorization.
To enforce this rule, the Maharashtra Transport Department had launched a statewide drive on August 20.
Political unrest
Protest against language mandate
This week, autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai had staged a protest against the directive, saying while they were not opposed to Marathi, they questioned how older, uneducated workers could suddenly meet the requirement.
"Had we been educated, we would have been sitting in an office. We are trying to speak broken Marathi but that is not being considered," one driver said.
Four app-based cab drivers also approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the rule.