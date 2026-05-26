LaPorte County officer Jon Samuelson shot 3 times after helping India May 26, 2026

A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office officer and K-9 handler, Jon Samuelson, tried to help a man who seemed stranded near Westville, Indiana.

After giving him a ride to the hospital, Samuelson learned the man, 22-year-old Sharod Grafton Jr., was allegedly involved in criminal activity in Illinois.

When Samuelson confronted him about it, things turned violent and Samuelson was shot three times.