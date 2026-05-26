LaPorte County officer Jon Samuelson shot 3 times after helping
India
A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office officer and K-9 handler, Jon Samuelson, tried to help a man who seemed stranded near Westville, Indiana.
After giving him a ride to the hospital, Samuelson learned the man, 22-year-old Sharod Grafton Jr., was allegedly involved in criminal activity in Illinois.
When Samuelson confronted him about it, things turned violent and Samuelson was shot three times.
Samuelson recovering, Grafton faces charges
Samuelson is recovering after eight hours of surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.
Grafton now faces several charges, including attempted murder and auto theft.