Delhi on high alert after LeT plans attack in India
What's the story
A terror alert has been issued for Delhi after intelligence inputs suggested that the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is planning attacks on religious places, according to various media reports. The reports, citing sources, said that a temple near the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk could be a potential target for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack. The group is reportedly looking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Increased vigilance
Security tightened around sensitive religious places
In light of the threat, security has been tightened around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas in Delhi. Central agencies are working closely with Delhi Police, intensifying surveillance through CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks, and deploying additional personnel at vulnerable points. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and quick reaction teams have also been put on standby at strategic locations.
Past warnings
Similar warning issued ahead of Republic Day
This alert comes after a similar warning was issued in January about Khalistani terrorist organizations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits possibly targeting Delhi ahead of Republic Day. The intelligence alert had also flagged the increasing activity of Punjab-based gangsters acting as foot soldiers for these groups. The development comes months after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed 12 people and injured nearly two dozen others.
Joint operation
Rare operational collaboration between JeM and LeT
Intelligence intercepts suggest a rare operational collaboration between Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly overseen by handlers in Rawalpindi under a joint plan codenamed "Zulm ka badla (Revenge for injustice)." The sources said some of those implicated are linked to JeM chief Masood Azhar and associates of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. Sleeper cells were reportedly used in Ghaziabad and Dadri to surveil possible entry points for these attacks.
Security breach
Infiltration routes along Nepal and Bangladesh borders being used
Intelligence inputs indicate that infiltration routes along the Nepal and Bangladesh borders are being used, with operatives allegedly crossing over under false identities. Explosives may be transported along truck routes from Punjab, some materials believed to have been traced back to suppliers in Pakistan. The security forces remain on high alert as they continue to monitor these developments closely.