Delhi on high alert after LeT plans attack in India

A terror alert has been issued for Delhi after intelligence inputs suggested that the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) , is planning attacks on religious places, according to various media reports. The reports, citing sources, said that a temple near the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk could be a potential target for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack. The group is reportedly looking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad , Pakistan.

Increased vigilance Security tightened around sensitive religious places In light of the threat, security has been tightened around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas in Delhi. Central agencies are working closely with Delhi Police, intensifying surveillance through CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks, and deploying additional personnel at vulnerable points. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and quick reaction teams have also been put on standby at strategic locations.

Past warnings Similar warning issued ahead of Republic Day This alert comes after a similar warning was issued in January about Khalistani terrorist organizations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits possibly targeting Delhi ahead of Republic Day. The intelligence alert had also flagged the increasing activity of Punjab-based gangsters acting as foot soldiers for these groups. The development comes months after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed 12 people and injured nearly two dozen others.

Joint operation Rare operational collaboration between JeM and LeT Intelligence intercepts suggest a rare operational collaboration between Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly overseen by handlers in Rawalpindi under a joint plan codenamed "Zulm ka badla (Revenge for injustice)." The sources said some of those implicated are linked to JeM chief Masood Azhar and associates of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. Sleeper cells were reportedly used in Ghaziabad and Dadri to surveil possible entry points for these attacks.

