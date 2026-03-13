Last top Maoist leader surrenders, marks end of an era
Thippiri Tirupathi, better known as Devuji, the top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist), has surrendered to Telangana Police after spending 44 years in hiding.
At 65, he was the highest-ranking Maoist left since Basavaraju's death last year.
His surrender marks a big moment as the group's influence has sharply declined with recent security crackdowns and mass surrenders.
Devuji's decision
Devuji's decision came down to his worsening health and the shrinking strength of his party.
Security forces have been making steady gains: a large number surrendered last month (February 2026), leaving him with very few allies or options.
What he said
Devuji says he wants to keep working for people's issues but within Indian law this time.
His surrender also comes just before a government deadline for major action against Maoism, and could encourage more leaders to follow suit.