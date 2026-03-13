Last top Maoist leader surrenders, marks end of an era India Mar 13, 2026

Thippiri Tirupathi, better known as Devuji, the top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist), has surrendered to Telangana Police after spending 44 years in hiding.

At 65, he was the highest-ranking Maoist left since Basavaraju's death last year.

His surrender marks a big moment as the group's influence has sharply declined with recent security crackdowns and mass surrenders.