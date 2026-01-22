Final video shows Noida techie flashing light as rescuers watched 

A newly released video has captured the final moments of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer from Noida who tragically drowned after his car fell into a water-filled pit shortly after midnight on January 17. The footage shows Mehta flashing his phone light as rescue teams peer through the foggy water body. Rescuers can be heard asking him to stay calm as they try to reach him.

Accident details Mehta's car fell into pit near construction site The incident occurred when Mehta was driving home from Gurugram and his vehicle fell into a deep pit near a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida. He called for help for nearly 90 minutes as police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) tried to rescue him amid foggy conditions. His father, Raj Kumar Mehta, was at the scene during the rescue efforts.

Ongoing probe Mehta's body recovered, investigation underway Mehta's body was recovered from the water-filled pit around 4:30am on the morning following the accident. Forensic teams visited the site on Wednesday to collect samples and measure the road and adjacent drain. Officials are now investigating how this deep pit has filled with water over time, resembling a pond.

Legal action Second FIR filed against construction companies A second FIR has been filed against five people associated with Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd. The case pertains to violations of environmental and pollution laws concerning the waterlogged pit in Sector 150 that led to Mehta's death. The accused include Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar.