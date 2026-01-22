Final video shows Noida techie flashing light as rescuers watched
What's the story
A newly released video has captured the final moments of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer from Noida who tragically drowned after his car fell into a water-filled pit shortly after midnight on January 17. The footage shows Mehta flashing his phone light as rescue teams peer through the foggy water body. Rescuers can be heard asking him to stay calm as they try to reach him.
Accident details
Mehta's car fell into pit near construction site
The incident occurred when Mehta was driving home from Gurugram and his vehicle fell into a deep pit near a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida. He called for help for nearly 90 minutes as police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) tried to rescue him amid foggy conditions. His father, Raj Kumar Mehta, was at the scene during the rescue efforts.
Twitter Post
Video captures final moment
Another saddening video of 27 year old techie shows mediocre efforts by specialised authorities ultimately leading to his death in Noida's Sector 150.— Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) January 22, 2026
PS: The white dot you see in this video is the flashlight from victim Yuvraj Mehta's phone seeking help! pic.twitter.com/2OT0NR5RG6
Ongoing probe
Mehta's body recovered, investigation underway
Mehta's body was recovered from the water-filled pit around 4:30am on the morning following the accident. Forensic teams visited the site on Wednesday to collect samples and measure the road and adjacent drain. Officials are now investigating how this deep pit has filled with water over time, resembling a pond.
Legal action
Second FIR filed against construction companies
A second FIR has been filed against five people associated with Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd. The case pertains to violations of environmental and pollution laws concerning the waterlogged pit in Sector 150 that led to Mehta's death. The accused include Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar.
Previous complaint
Initial FIR filed for negligence, culpable homicide
This comes after an initial FIR was registered on January 18 based on a complaint by Mehta's father against MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens. The first complaint alleged negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangerment of life. On Tuesday, police arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, who owns the plot where water has been accumulating since 2021.