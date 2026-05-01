Late Minister D. Sudhakar practiced rainwater harvesting at his homes India May 11, 2026

The late Minister D. Sudhakar truly walked the talk on rainwater harvesting: he set up systems at his homes in Challakere and Bengaluru, using rainwater for drinking because he trusted its quality over other sources.

Hailing from Chitradurga, he believed rainwater harvesting was the best way to fight water shortage.