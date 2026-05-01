Late Minister D. Sudhakar practiced rainwater harvesting at his homes
India
The late Minister D. Sudhakar truly walked the talk on rainwater harvesting: he set up systems at his homes in Challakere and Bengaluru, using rainwater for drinking because he trusted its quality over other sources.
Hailing from Chitradurga, he believed rainwater harvesting was the best way to fight water shortage.
D. Sudhakar installed 50,000-liter rainwater unit
Nearly 20 years ago, Sudhakar installed a massive 50,000-liter rainwater unit at home.
As social welfare minister in 2008, he brought these systems to local schools too, helping create awareness about rainwater harvesting and showing the community how sustainable choices can make a lasting impact.