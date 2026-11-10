Late-night Noida Sector 15 park scooter scuffle kills 25-year-old Amit
India
A late-night argument in Noida's Sector 15 park turned tragic when 25-year-old Amit lost his life after a scuffle broke out.
It all started over a minor run-in: the scooter allegedly brushed against the foot of a man who was celebrating his friend's birthday at the park with his associates, which quickly spiraled into a fight.
Police register case, form 4 teams
Amit suffered serious head injuries and could not be saved at the hospital.
Police say there was no old rivalry between the groups. They have registered a case based on Amit's family's complaint and set up four teams to track down those involved.
Meanwhile, Amit's friend Shivam, who was also hurt in the fight, is out of danger as police continue their investigation.