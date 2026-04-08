Late night Telangana road crashes kill 5 and injure 1
Two separate road accidents shook Telangana on late Tuesday night, leaving five people dead and one seriously injured.
In Vanasthalipuram, a speeding car hit two engineering students on a bike and also injured a pedestrian.
About 1 hour 25 minutes earlier in Kamareddy district, three laborers lost their lives after their motorcycle crashed into a parked truck.
Victims named as police track driver
The students killed were K. Shiva, 22, and Sandeep Joel, 19, both from Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology.
The injured pedestrian, Sridhar, 23, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital while police use CCTV to track down the car's driver who fled the scene.
In Kamareddy, victims M. Ashok, 24, K. Nagu, 48, and K. Sachin, 17, were traveling from Madnoor to Bichkunda.
Police are investigating both cases as families and friends cope with these sudden losses.