Late night Telangana road crashes kill 5 and injure 1

Victims named as police track driver

The students killed were K. Shiva, 22, and Sandeep Joel, 19, both from Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology.

The injured pedestrian, Sridhar, 23, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital while police use CCTV to track down the car's driver who fled the scene.

In Kamareddy, victims M. Ashok, 24, K. Nagu, 48, and K. Sachin, 17, were traveling from Madnoor to Bichkunda.

Police are investigating both cases as families and friends cope with these sudden losses.