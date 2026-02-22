Lathmar Holi 2026: Mathura police go all out to ensure

Mathura is going all out to keep this year's iconic Lathmar Holi safe, especially on February 25 when the famous stick-play between women and men draws huge crowds. Over 1,000 police officers from nearby districts will be on duty, aiming to keep things festive and trouble-free.

Cops will be in civil dress too Police won't just be in uniform—they'll blend in as Holi revelers and devotees to spot any mischief or rumor-spreaders early.

Drones, control rooms, bomb squads, and anti-sabotage checks are all part of the plan to make sure everyone can enjoy without worry.

Last year, 2 men were accused of molesting women After a disturbing incident last year where two men had taken advantage of the crowd during last year's Lathmar Holi in Barsana to forcibly apply color on women and behave indecently (a purported video of the incident circulated online), SSP Shlok Kumar said those who provide information leading to their capture will be awarded a certificate of recognition.

There's also a push from community leaders to stop indecent behavior at crowded market processions.