Lathmar Holi in Mathura: 4,500 cops to keep revelers safe
Mathura is gearing up for its lively Lathmar Holi on Wednesday, February 26, 2026, where women playfully hit men with sticks—a tradition that draws huge crowds.
To keep things safe, the district is bringing in nearly 500 police officers and about 4,000 other security staff, including over 1,000 from nearby districts.
Security teams split into zones, sectors
Security teams are split into eight zones and 14 sectors along the Barsana to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi stretch.
Officers will blend in as regular Holi-goers to spot troublemakers early.
Drones will watch the crowd from above, and anti-sabotage squads are on standby. Plus, there are special teams just to handle harassment complaints.
Main area closed off to vehicles
If you're heading to Barsana for Holi, park outside—the main area is closed off to vehicles with strict barricades.
Officers have been told to stay friendly and alert; any slip-ups could mean serious consequences for them.
The focus this year: a fun festival that stays safe for everyone.