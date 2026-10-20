Latur's Shankar Abanrao Kshirsagar pleaded via video, died by suicide
Shankar Abanrao Kshirsagar, a 46-year-old farmer from Latur, Maharashtra, died by suicide at his farm after struggling with mounting debts.
He faced huge financial pressure from crop failure and his daughter's medical college fees.
Before his death, he posted a heartfelt video online asking the government for help.
Kshirsagar said he received no relief
In his video, Kshirsagar shared his disappointment over not receiving drought relief or a fee waiver for his daughter's education, support meant for families like his.
Despite reaching out to officials and hoping for loan waivers, help never came.
As Assistant Police Inspector Bodhankar put it, Kshirsagar had been distressed by the loss of his soybean crop, outstanding loans, and the burden of his daughter's medical education expenses before his alleged suicide.