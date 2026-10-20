Latur's Shankar Abanrao Kshirsagar pleaded via video, died by suicide

In his video, Kshirsagar shared his disappointment over not receiving drought relief or a fee waiver for his daughter's education, support meant for families like his.

Despite reaching out to officials and hoping for loan waivers, help never came.

As Assistant Police Inspector Bodhankar put it, Kshirsagar had been distressed by the loss of his soybean crop, outstanding loans, and the burden of his daughter's medical education expenses before his alleged suicide.