Lauriston tiger believed to have killed 2 still at large
India
The search for a tiger believed to have killed two people in Lauriston is now in its 14th day, and the animal is still on the run.
Forest teams in O'Valley near Ooty have set up 147 camera traps and 13 cages since August 21, but this elusive big cat keeps dodging every attempt to catch it.
Forest officers check caves, remote spots
With no fresh sightings for over a week, just some pug marks, officials are now checking caves and remote spots.
The increased human presence and use of trained elephants might be making the tiger even more cautious.
Senior forest officers say keeping both people and wildlife safe is their top priority as they rethink their strategy.