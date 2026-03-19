Lawrence Bishnoi gang demands 10cr ransom in MP
India
In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, three masked men fired at cotton trader Dilip Rathore's house while his family was away.
Soon after, the attackers sent a WhatsApp video demanding 10 crore rupees and threatened to blow up the house and harm the family if they were not paid.
Police investigating similar threats in other areas
The attack was claimed online by "Hari Boxer" and "Aarzoo Bishnoi," linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
They accused Rathore of cheating farmers with fake IDs and warned of more violence if their demands are not met.
Police have boosted security at Rathore's home and are investigating similar threats in other areas, aiming to keep families safe.