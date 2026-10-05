Lawyer Guddu Ansari shot dead near Patel Chowk in Katihar
India
A 45-year-old lawyer, Guddu Ansari, was shot and killed near Patel Chowk in Katihar on Monday morning.
The attack happened around 10:30am when motorcycle-borne men opened fire at him.
Locals rushed Ansari to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
Police believe the shooting was linked to an old rivalry.
Katihar court protest, police cite rivalry
Ansari's colleagues staged protests at the Katihar civil court, demanding quick arrests and disrupting court proceedings.
Police say prima facie evidence indicates there was old enmity and rivalry between the victim and the shooters.
Ansari's family also mentioned he'd received threats a few months back.
An autopsy will be conducted by a team of the medical board.