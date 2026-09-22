Lawyers clash in Supreme Court over 'Vande Mataram' protection amendment
India
A Supreme Court hearing got tense when lawyers clashed over a recent amendment giving Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem.
Senior advocate Dr. S Muralidhar argued the amendment happened without enough public input, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended it, saying it followed proper constitutional steps.
Tushar Mehta 'Naxalites's remark prompts withdrawal
Things got heated when Mehta used the term "Naxalites" during his defense, prompting Muralidhar to call out the remark as inappropriate and ask for its withdrawal.
The Chief Justice quickly stepped in, urging everyone to stick to discussing constitutional matters instead of personal jabs.
The court then told all sides to focus on legal arguments and asked the government for a formal response.