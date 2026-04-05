Laxmi Saroj dies by suicide in Kaushambi over fiance calls India Apr 05, 2026

An 18-year-old woman, Laxmi Saroj, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district after a dispute with her family about her frequent phone calls with her fiance.

Her marriage had been arranged for November, but tensions at home reportedly grew when her mother asked her to stop the calls.