Laxmi Saroj dies by suicide in Kaushambi over fiance calls
India
An 18-year-old woman, Laxmi Saroj, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district after a dispute with her family about her frequent phone calls with her fiance.
Her marriage had been arranged for November, but tensions at home reportedly grew when her mother asked her to stop the calls.
Family performed rites, police confirmed suicide
After finding Laxmi, the family rushed to perform last rites, apparently hoping to avoid police involvement.
Local officers arrived in time and confirmed the death was by suicide; an autopsy is under way as police investigate what led up to this heartbreaking incident.