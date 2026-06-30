India reshuffles Army, Air Force leadership with key new appointments

Strategic command

New Fire and Fury Corps Commander appointed in Ladakh

In Ladakh, Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande took over as the Fire and Fury Corps Commander at Leh on June 30. He succeeded Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla. The corps is one of the Army's most strategically important operational formations, guarding India's frontiers in Ladakh. Besides, the Indian Air Force also saw a major leadership change. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on July 1. He will succeed Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.