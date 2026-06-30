India reshuffles Army, Air Force leadership with key new appointments
What's the story
India's armed forces have entered a new phase of leadership with a series of top-level appointments in the Army and Air Force. The changes are part of a routine succession process aimed at strengthening combat capabilities and modernizing the military. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth took over as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on June 30, focusing on operational preparedness, modernization, and capability enhancement.
Leadership changes
Major reshuffle in Army's operational commands
Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain will take over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on July 1. He will be responsible for operations, planning, and capability development. The reshuffle also affected the Army's operational commands, with Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra becoming General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Command and Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar assuming charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command.
Strategic command
New Fire and Fury Corps Commander appointed in Ladakh
In Ladakh, Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande took over as the Fire and Fury Corps Commander at Leh on June 30. He succeeded Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla. The corps is one of the Army's most strategically important operational formations, guarding India's frontiers in Ladakh. Besides, the Indian Air Force also saw a major leadership change. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on July 1. He will succeed Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor.