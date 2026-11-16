Leh hunger strike enters 4th day as ABL demands dialogue
Leh is seeing its fourth day of hunger strikes, led by the Apex Body Leh (ABL), as locals push for change.
The central government has suggested it might restart talks in the second week of December, between December 5 and 10, after local elections, but ABL's co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk says they're not backing down until there's a clear promise of real dialogue.
ABL demands statehood and constitutional safeguards
The ABL wants statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards to protect land, jobs, and culture. They're also calling for a review of excise policy and postponement of upcoming elections.
Families affected by last year's violence have joined in, demanding justice and release of an official report on the 2025 incident, still waiting on a response from authorities.