Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth appointed India's new army chief
India
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is stepping up as India's new army chief.
He started his journey at the National Defence Academy and has nearly 40 years in uniform, leading everything from tank regiments to counter-insurgency teams in Jammu and Kashmir.
His experience runs deep: he's seen action on the ground and knows what it takes to lead.
Seth modernized army, led 2 commands
Seth has been a driving force behind modernizing the army, helping shape big-picture plans to boost readiness and technology.
He's the only officer to have led both South Western and Southern Commands, showing he can handle major responsibilities.
Plus, with a stint at a U.N. mission abroad and key roles at army headquarters, he brings a global perspective to India's top military job.