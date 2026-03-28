Light rain and western disturbance lower Delhi temperatures on Friday
India
Delhi woke up to light rain and cooler weather on Friday, thanks to a passing western disturbance.
After a sunny afternoon, temperatures dipped: Friday's high was 32.6 degrees Celsius (down from 34.8 degrees Celsius), and the low hit 20.6 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal.
IMD issues Delhi Sunday yellow alert
IMD says Saturday should stay dry with comfortable temperatures (31 to 33 degrees Celsius by day).
But keep your umbrellas handy: Sunday has a yellow alert for rain and gusty winds up to 40km per hour. A bit more drizzle could show up Monday too.
On the bright side, Friday's showers helped drop Delhi's air quality index from 186 to a much better 144, giving everyone some fresher air to breathe.