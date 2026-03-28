Light rain and western disturbance lower Delhi temperatures on Friday

IMD issues Delhi Sunday yellow alert

IMD says Saturday should stay dry with comfortable temperatures (31 to 33 degrees Celsius by day).

But keep your umbrellas handy: Sunday has a yellow alert for rain and gusty winds up to 40km per hour. A bit more drizzle could show up Monday too.

On the bright side, Friday's showers helped drop Delhi's air quality index from 186 to a much better 144, giving everyone some fresher air to breathe.