Light rain brings relief but disrupts flights at Delhi's IGI
Delhi finally got some cool relief from the heat with light rain and cloudy skies on Sunday, but it came with a twist.
The weather caused flight delays and diversions at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), so travelers had to deal with some unexpected changes.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more showers are on the way, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Flights diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow
Because of the rainy weather, 15 flights (10 domestic and five international) were sent to Jaipur and Lucknow instead of landing in Delhi.
IGI Airport is urging passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
With traffic jams popping up due to rain, using Delhi Metro or other public transport is a smart move right now.
Ground teams are working hard to keep things running smoothly as more wet days roll in.