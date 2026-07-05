Light rain brings relief but disrupts flights at Delhi's IGI

Flights diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow

Because of the rainy weather, 15 flights (10 domestic and five international) were sent to Jaipur and Lucknow instead of landing in Delhi.

IGI Airport is urging passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.

With traffic jams popping up due to rain, using Delhi Metro or other public transport is a smart move right now.

Ground teams are working hard to keep things running smoothly as more wet days roll in.