Light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in Delhi-NCR today
India
Heads up, Delhi and NCR! The weather's taking a turn today with light to moderate rain expected across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
Thunderstorms are likely too, along with gusty winds reaching up to 50km per hour.
Delhi-NCR warned of lightning, gusty winds
This sudden rain should bring some much-needed relief from the recent heat: Safdarjung saw a warm 22.4 degrees Celsius minimum this morning.
But do stay safe: thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50km/h, could cause power cuts or travel delays in some areas.
Residents across Delhi-NCR should remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly due to lightning and gusty winds.