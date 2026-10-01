Lightning in southern Kerala kills 1, injures at least 3
India
Kerala finally got some much-needed rain on Thursday (October 1, 2026), cooling things down after days of heat and humidity.
But the weather took a tragic turn: lightning strikes in the southern part of the state left one person dead and at least three others injured.
IMD forecasts more rain in Kerala
Vincent, 52, lost his life after being struck by lightning while working in Kunnathukal; two others with him were hospitalized.
Another person was injured by lightning at Ponmudi.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next few days, in parts of the State, so it's a good idea to stay cautious if you're heading outdoors.