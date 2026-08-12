Lightning strikes in Bihar kill 9, state announces 4L compensation
India
In the past day, nine people lost their lives to lightning strikes across Bihar, with cases reported in Banka, Lakhisarai, and Patna.
Banka was hit hardest: five deaths there included three women from the same family.
The state has announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
Three Banka women struck while working
The women in Banka, Kushmi Devi (45), Rinku Devi (35), and Renu Devi (38) were struck while working near home.
Other victims included a man heading to his field and a woman returning from delivering food.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared his condolences and reminded everyone to stay indoors during storms.
Officials also urged people to take lightning warnings seriously to prevent further tragedies.