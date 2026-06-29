Lightning strikes tree at Tosselilla Sommarland in Sweden, injuring 10
India
10 people were hurt when lightning struck a tree near the entrance of Tosselilla Sommarland, a popular amusement park in Sweden.
The storm hit during visiting hours, and while most injuries were minor, one woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
Four adults hurt, children checked
The group included adults and kids: four adults had minor injuries, and several children also went to the hospital just to be safe.
Park operations manager Tommy Bauer said everyone was pretty shaken up but got quick help: "They were shocked... it was just wounds, nothing serious from what I saw at the time."
The park shared a photo of the damaged tree but hasn't made any big statements since.