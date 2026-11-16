Litera Heritage School bus crashes on NH5, over 50 aboard
A private bus carrying students and staff from Litera Heritage School in Panchkula crashed into a divider on National Highway 5 while bringing over 50 students and staff back from a trip to Rajgarh, Himachal Pradesh.
The driver reportedly lost control, causing the accident.
Three leaders hospitalized, driver faces charges
Several students had only minor injuries, but the principal Amita, chairman Narendra Singla, and coordinator Meenu were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.
Police say the crash happened because of the driver's negligence.
teacher Shilpa Chauhan filed a complaint against the driver Sahil, who now faces charges for rash and negligent driving as police continue their investigation.