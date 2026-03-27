Living with adult woman not crime: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: a married man and an adult woman living together by choice aren't breaking any laws.
This decision came after the couple asked for protection from the woman's family, who accused the man of kidnapping.
The court said personal morals can't override legal rights and told police to make sure the couple stays safe.
Next hearing on April 8
Counsel for the petitioners argued that only the man's wife can lawfully object to him living with another woman.
Referring to Supreme Court guidelines, they also highlighted that adults in consensual relationships deserve police protection if families threaten them over "honor."
Government counsel and the advocate for the woman's family were given two weeks to file counter-affidavits; the next hearing is listed for April 8.