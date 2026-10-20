LocalCircles: 72% of Diwali shoppers pick fashion, spending down 6%

With prices rising and borrowing getting tougher thanks to higher RBI rates, families are focusing on what they really need.

Beyond fashion finds, many plan to buy home appliances and furniture (45%), gourmet food and gifts (39%), mobile phones, consumer electronics, and gadgets (22%).

Most folks (83%) are dipping into their savings for Diwali shopping this year.

Overall festive spending is expected to drop from ₹2.10 lakh crore last year to ₹1.97 lakh crore now as everyone keeps a closer eye on their budgets.