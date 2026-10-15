LocalCircles survey finds 72% say airfares higher this Diwali

Heading home for Diwali or Chhath? Brace yourself: flight prices have jumped big time this year, with some fares from cities like Mumbai to Patna crossing ₹25,000.

According to a LocalCircles survey of nearly 20,000 people, 72% say they're paying more than last year (and for 45%, it's nearly double; 45% said they were paying between 50% and 100% more, and 9% said their fares had increased by over 100%).

Blame it on pricier aviation fuel and no government cap on fares.