LocalCircles survey finds 72% say airfares higher this Diwali
Heading home for Diwali or Chhath? Brace yourself: flight prices have jumped big time this year, with some fares from cities like Mumbai to Patna crossing ₹25,000.
According to a LocalCircles survey of nearly 20,000 people, 72% say they're paying more than last year (and for 45%, it's nearly double; 45% said they were paying between 50% and 100% more, and 9% said their fares had increased by over 100%).
Blame it on pricier aviation fuel and no government cap on fares.
Travelers want government to control fares
The survey also shows most people aren't happy about the price hike: the government isn't handling airfare regulation well.
In fact, a huge group of air travelers said the government should step in and control ticket prices during busy times like Diwali.
The message is clear: people want fairer fares when they're trying to get home for the holidays.