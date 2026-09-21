Locals collect spilled milk after tanker overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
India
A milk tanker overturned near Tawa village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway Monday, sending a huge wave of milk across the road and blocking traffic.
People nearby didn't waste any time. They showed up with bottles and cans to collect as much of the spilled milk as they could, since it was worth ₹50 to 60 per liter.
Police clear tanker amid traffic disruption
Highway police are currently engaged in the task of removing the wrecked tanker from the road.
Traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the highway was disrupted for some time.