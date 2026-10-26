Locals find 343 voter ID cards along Narmada in Khargone
India
During a recent cleanup along the Narmada River in Khargone, locals stumbled upon 343 abandoned voter ID cards, preliminary information suggests the cards belong to the Rau assembly constituency in neighboring Indore district.
The find quickly made waves online and left people wondering how such important documents ended up by the water.
Ravi Naik demands FIR, river search
Congress district president Ravi Naik is pushing for an FIR and a proper investigation, with district Congress president Ravi Naik even seeking a search operation in the river through divers to look for more voter ID cards.
He has also questioned the Election Commission's functioning and demanded action against those responsible, hinting at protests if things are not taken seriously.