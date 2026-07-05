Locals free 2 women after tree falls on M.G. Road
India
On a tree suddenly crashed onto two women outside a chemist shop on M.G. Road, Goregaon.
CCTV footage captured the moment, and locals quickly stepped in to help free them before city workers arrived.
Thankfully, the road was cleared within 15 minutes and traffic got moving again.
Mumbai locals demand maintenance probe
This was Mumbai's third tree collapse in just six days. Earlier incidents even led to tragic deaths.
Locals are blaming poor pruning and demanding an official inquiry into how city trees are maintained.
With old trees being declared "healthy" but still falling, many are calling for better checks to prevent more accidents.