Lok Sabha may expand to 850 seats under Delimitation Commission
Big changes are coming to India's Parliament: Lok Sabha may be set to grow from 543 to 850 members.
A special Delimitation Commission (think: a team with a Supreme Court judge, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner, and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned State) will handle the reshuffle, using data from the 2011 census to decide who gets how many seats.
One 3rd seats reserved for women
One major update: one-third of all Lok Sabha seats will be reserved for women, including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The commission will also delimit parliamentary and assembly constituencies using the 2011 census data.
Once finalized, these changes will apply to general elections to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies held after the final orders are published, and to bye-elections held thereafter, so expect a more diverse Parliament soon.