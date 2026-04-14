Lok Sabha may expand to 850 seats under Delimitation Commission

One 3rd seats reserved for women

One major update: one-third of all Lok Sabha seats will be reserved for women, including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The commission will also delimit parliamentary and assembly constituencies using the 2011 census data.

Once finalized, these changes will apply to general elections to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies held after the final orders are published, and to bye-elections held thereafter, so expect a more diverse Parliament soon.