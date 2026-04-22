Lok Sabha panel completes probe into Yashwant Varma cash allegations
India
The Lok Sabha panel investigating cash allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma has finished its work and will send a report to Parliament.
This all started last year after a removal motion, but things changed when Justice Varma resigned on April 9, 2026, effectively ending the official inquiry process.
Yashwant Varma cases need judicial approval
Since he is no longer a sitting judge, the impeachment process stops here.
Still, criminal cases against him can move forward subject to administrative approval by the CJI and the chief justice of the relevant high court if there is enough evidence.
Any future legal action would just need the green light from top judicial authorities if there is enough evidence.