Lok Sabha passes transgender rights bill amid opposition protests

Bill moves to Rajya Sabha

The bill provides for medical boards to help determine a person's gender identity where required and raises the maximum jail term for serious crimes against transgender people to 14 years.

But not everyone's happy: opposition MPs called out the lack of input from the transgender community, with Congress MP Jyothimani criticizing the government for not consulting the transgender community and Rahul Gandhi arguing it hurts dignity and rights.

Despite protests, the bill moves next to the Rajya Sabha.