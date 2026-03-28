Lok Sabha's Jan Vishwas Bill targets illegal land occupation
The new Jan Vishwas Bill, just introduced in Lok Sabha, is cracking down on people who illegally occupy government land or public spaces.
If you get caught, you could face a penalty tied to the land's value (5% per year), up to six months in jail;
for unauthorized occupants of public premises, an initial fine of 40 times the usual license fee for the first month, increasing by 10% each subsequent month if you don't move out.
Metro fines ₹2,500, vehicle rules updated
It's not just about land: the bill also hikes fines on metro trains (think: drunkenness or carrying offensive materials will attract a fine of ₹2,500 (up from ₹500)) and updates vehicle rules with easier statewide registration and new license renewal steps.
Plus, paying penalties should get simpler since authorities can collect them directly (reducing reliance on court disposal).