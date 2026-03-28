Lok Sabha's Jan Vishwas Bill targets illegal land occupation India Mar 28, 2026

The new Jan Vishwas Bill, just introduced in Lok Sabha, is cracking down on people who illegally occupy government land or public spaces.

If you get caught, you could face a penalty tied to the land's value (5% per year), up to six months in jail;

for unauthorized occupants of public premises, an initial fine of 40 times the usual license fee for the first month, increasing by 10% each subsequent month if you don't move out.