Loni in UP is world's most polluted city: IQAir report India Mar 25, 2026

Loni in Uttar Pradesh has just been named the most polluted city on the planet, according to IQAir's 2025 report.

Its air quality is more than 22 times worse than what the World Health Organization says is safe, and its annual PM2.5 rose nearly 23% compared with 2024.

Delhi isn't doing much better: it's now ranked fourth globally; New Delhi is named the world's most polluted capital.