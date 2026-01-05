Next Article
'Love jihad' can be countered by family communication: RSS chief
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says that open conversations at home could help prevent what he calls "love jihad."
Speaking in Bhopal, he encouraged parents to pay attention to outside influences on their kids and highlighted the need for gender equality and honest dialogue within families.
Political reactions and focus on values
Bhagwat also pointed out that mothers play a big part in shaping children's values, especially in their early years.
His remarks sparked criticism from leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi, who questioned the idea of "love jihad" and urged politicians to focus more on jobs and national issues.