Republic Day 2026: Animal contingent to debut on Kartavya Path
This Republic Day, the Indian Army is bringing something totally new to the parade—an animal squad!
For the first time, you'll see Bactrian camels (the heavy-lifters from Ladakh), Zanskar ponies that can handle -40°C at Siachen, a lineup of homegrown dog breeds, and even raptors included for bird-strike control and safety monitoring.
It's a cool mix of tradition and tech on display.
Why should you check this out?
It's not just about cute animals marching—this is India showing off how it blends old-school skills with modern defense needs.
From indigenous dogs like Mudhol Hounds to camels that haul gear at crazy altitudes, each animal highlights self-reliance and smart innovation.
If you're into unique parade moments or want to see how the military is evolving, this one's worth a watch.