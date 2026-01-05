Next Article
Mumbai's air quality takes a hit—here's what's up
India
Mumbai's air has gotten noticeably worse, with the AQI jumping from 106 to 140 in just a day—well above the "satisfactory" zone.
Earlier this week, things looked better, but now winter weather and dust have pushed pollution into the "moderate to poor" range.
Not just Mumbai: Thane and Navi Mumbai feeling it too
It's not only Mumbai dealing with this; Thane saw its AQI rise from 82 to 124, and Navi Mumbai spiked all the way to 151.
Some spots are even worse—Byculla hit an AQI of 184, and areas near the airport reached 167.
For now, authorities are telling people who are sensitive to stay indoors as these conditions might stick around for at least another day.