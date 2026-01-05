Mumbai's air quality takes a hit—here's what's up

Not just Mumbai: Thane and Navi Mumbai feeling it too

It's not only Mumbai dealing with this; Thane saw its AQI rise from 82 to 124, and Navi Mumbai spiked all the way to 151.

Some spots are even worse—Byculla hit an AQI of 184, and areas near the airport reached 167.

For now, authorities are telling people who are sensitive to stay indoors as these conditions might stick around for at least another day.