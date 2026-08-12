Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal boosting monsoon rains
India
Heads up: A fresh low-pressure system is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around August 12, 2026, and it's about to give the monsoon a serious boost.
Expect heavier rain across eastern and central India: Odisha especially could see some intense downpours between August 12 and 13 as this system pulls in extra moisture from the sea.
Odisha faces flooding risk, reserves refilling
With all this rain, Odisha faces a real risk of flooding and waterlogging, so daily life might get disrupted for a bit.
There's an upside too: these showers will help refill water reserves in regions that were running dry earlier.