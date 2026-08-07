Low-pressure systems strengthen India's monsoon amid IOD and El Nino
India's monsoon is getting stronger, thanks to two low-pressure systems forming back-to-back, one over land this Friday and another expected in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.
This uptick is tied to a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and a strengthening El Nino, both shaking up weather patterns across the region.
India Meteorological Department predicts widespread showers
Meteorologists say these conditions will lead to more rain in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department predicts widespread showers in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Himalayan regions over the next few days.
Jharkhand could see widespread rain on August 9, 10, and 13; Bihar is likely to get active showers this weekend.
Expect strong monsoon activity across northeast, central, and peninsular India well into the weekend.