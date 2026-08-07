Low-pressure systems strengthen India's monsoon amid IOD and El Nino

Meteorologists say these conditions will lead to more rain in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department predicts widespread showers in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Himalayan regions over the next few days.

Jharkhand could see widespread rain on August 9, 10, and 13; Bihar is likely to get active showers this weekend.

Expect strong monsoon activity across northeast, central, and peninsular India well into the weekend.