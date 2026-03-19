LPG consumption in India drops 17% due to West Asia crisis

Efforts to manage the situation

This shortage is changing things for everyone, from households to airlines.

The government has boosted local refinery production by 38% and is making sure homes get priority for cooking gas over businesses.

Online cylinder bookings are now at a record high (94%), and officials are cracking down on hoarding and black marketing with nationwide raids.

Meanwhile, commercial users are being nudged toward piped natural gas, and even jet fuel use has dipped due to regional flight disruptions.

Basically, it's a reminder of how global events can shake up daily life back home, and why keeping an eye on energy sources matters for all of us.