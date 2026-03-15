LPG crisis hits Kerala's Sabarimala temple, nearby eateries
Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala is feeling the heat from the ongoing LPG crisis, linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
The temple opened its doors for five-day poojas this weekend but ran into trouble with cooking gas running low.
To keep things going, like preparing offerings, feeding devotees, and serving meals to 3,000 staff, the Travancore Devaswom Board rushed extra cylinders to Pampa on the district collector's orders.
Eateries have either closed or cut down their menus
At Sabarimala, steamers are being used extensively, it's the nearby eateries that are really struggling: they rely primarily on LPG.
With up to 50,000 pilgrims visiting daily through online booking and spot entry, several food joints at Laha, Erumeli, Kanamala, and Naranamthode have either closed or cut down their menus.
The ripple effect is big: a few outlets have switched to firewood.
In Kerala, many migrant workers are heading back home just before elections and Ramadan because of shuttered eateries.
Ripple effect
This isn't just about one temple: it shows how global events can mess with daily life back home.
From food stalls closing to workers leaving town early for festivals or polls, everyone feels it when something as basic as cooking gas runs short.