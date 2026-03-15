LPG crisis hits Kerala's Sabarimala temple, nearby eateries

Eateries have either closed or cut down their menus

At Sabarimala, steamers are being used extensively, it's the nearby eateries that are really struggling: they rely primarily on LPG.

With up to 50,000 pilgrims visiting daily through online booking and spot entry, several food joints at Laha, Erumeli, Kanamala, and Naranamthode have either closed or cut down their menus.

The ripple effect is big: a few outlets have switched to firewood.

In Kerala, many migrant workers are heading back home just before elections and Ramadan because of shuttered eateries.