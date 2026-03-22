LPG crisis hits Surat's textile workers hard
India's LPG imports have taken a big hit due to the West Asia conflict, and it's causing real trouble in Surat.
With shipments dropping sharply, especially from Gulf countries, the city's huge textile sector and its 1.5 million migrant workers are feeling the pinch.
Cooking gas is now so scarce that many workers are paying up to ₹500 per kg on the black market or leaving Surat altogether.
Units operating only 4 days a week
This shortage isn't just about higher prices: it's making daily life tough for thousands who keep Surat's textile factories running.
Gas supply restrictions mean some units are operating only four days a week, yarn costs are rising, and community kitchens aren't enough to fill the gap.
The crisis has exposed how dependent India is on energy from abroad, with concerns about domestic stockpile levels.