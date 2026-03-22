LPG crisis hits Surat's textile workers hard India Mar 22, 2026

India's LPG imports have taken a big hit due to the West Asia conflict, and it's causing real trouble in Surat.

With shipments dropping sharply, especially from Gulf countries, the city's huge textile sector and its 1.5 million migrant workers are feeling the pinch.

Cooking gas is now so scarce that many workers are paying up to ₹500 per kg on the black market or leaving Surat altogether.