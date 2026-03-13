LPG crisis in India: Cylinder gas prices jump amid shortages
A 66-year-old man in Barnala, Punjab, tragically passed away from a heart attack after standing in line for an LPG cylinder. He was just one of more than 130 people waiting.
His death comes as India faces major LPG shortages because of the Iran-Israel conflict blocking key imports.
With prices jumping and stocks running low, restaurants warn of possible shutdowns and even weddings are at risk of disruption.
Restaurants warn of shutdowns, weddings at risk of disruption
This isn't just about gas cylinders: it's a glimpse into how global events can suddenly shake up daily life here.
From higher costs to weddings and large events at risk of disruption, the crisis is hitting home for many.
Local politicians and industry bodies have appealed to the central and state governments for intervention, showing just how tense things have gotten on both local and national levels.