LPG crisis: India boosts local production to tackle shortage
India's LPG supply just took a major hit after conflict in the Gulf disrupted imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted shipments that account for a large share of India's LPG imports (nearly 80% of import volumes were reported affected).
Since early March, commercial cylinder supplies stopped in cities including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, forcing some hotels and restaurants to suspend operations; in Mumbai alone nearly 20% of hotels and restaurants reportedly closed.
Prices for commercial cylinders are up too.
To avoid bigger shortages, officials are closely tracking things
To keep homes cooking, refineries have boosted local LPG production by up to 30%.
The government has put household needs first with stricter booking rules and anti-hoarding measures.
All refineries are running at maximum capacity right now.
On Tuesday, officials told the Bombay High Court they're closely tracking things to avoid bigger shortages.
HC closes plea after hearing authorities are doing everything
Six LPG distributors filed a plea seeking directions to ensure adequate availability of domestic cooking gas cylinders, but judges closed their case after hearing that authorities are already doing everything possible to steady supplies during this global mess.
For now, it's a wait-and-watch situation as India tries to manage with limited imports.