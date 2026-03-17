LPG crisis: India boosts local production to tackle shortage India Mar 17, 2026

India's LPG supply just took a major hit after conflict in the Gulf disrupted imports through the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted shipments that account for a large share of India's LPG imports (nearly 80% of import volumes were reported affected).

Since early March, commercial cylinder supplies stopped in cities including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, forcing some hotels and restaurants to suspend operations; in Mumbai alone nearly 20% of hotels and restaurants reportedly closed.

Prices for commercial cylinders are up too.