LPG crisis: India boosts supply to restaurants amid import woes

This extra LPG is mainly going to places that feed people: think restaurants, dhabas, industrial canteens, community kitchens, and dairies. Businesses need to register with oil companies and apply for piped gas to tap into this supply boost. It's all about making sure the most important services don't stall during tough times.

Authorities are also cracking down on illegal hoarding

LPG imports from West Asia have declined to 89,000 tons in the week to March 19, 2026, but US shipments are picking up and could reach over 2 million tons this year.

To stop hoarding while supplies are tight, authorities have carried out thousands of raids across India, seizing around 1,400 cylinders so far.