LPG crisis: India boosts supply to restaurants amid import woes
With LPG imports hit by ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian government just bumped up commercial LPG supply to states by 20%, now reaching half of what it was before the crisis.
The goal? To keep restaurants, hotels, and food businesses running without a hitch, even as global supplies get shaky.
What's the plan for this extra gas?
This extra LPG is mainly going to places that feed people: think restaurants, dhabas, industrial canteens, community kitchens, and dairies.
Businesses need to register with oil companies and apply for piped gas to tap into this supply boost.
It's all about making sure the most important services don't stall during tough times.
Authorities are also cracking down on illegal hoarding
LPG imports from West Asia have declined to 89,000 tons in the week to March 19, 2026, but US shipments are picking up and could reach over 2 million tons this year.
To stop hoarding while supplies are tight, authorities have carried out thousands of raids across India, seizing around 1,400 cylinders so far.