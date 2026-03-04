LPG crisis looms over India due to Middle East conflict
India might be heading for an LPG (cooking gas) crunch, thanks to shipping delays caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Since over 90% of India's LPG comes from West Asia, millions of households could feel the pinch if things don't improve soon.
Refiners met government officials to discuss contingency plans, and the oil ministry said it was "reasonably comfortable in terms of stocks" and optimistic about mitigation measures.
Backup options and breathing room
India's looking at backup options like the US, Russia, and Argentina for LPG, but high shipping costs and limited supply are making it tough.
On the bright side, current reserves can last about a month, giving some breathing room.
Officials say they're staying optimistic and working on plans to keep everyone supplied—even as this situation highlights just how much India depends on West Asia for its energy needs.