LPG crisis rumors: Delhi CM says 'needless panic' sweeping country
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called out rumors about an LPG shortage, saying they are causing needless panic.
She assured everyone that both the central and Delhi governments are monitoring the situation closely, and there is really no reason to worry.
India boosts domestic LPG production amid West Asia conflict
India imports about 60% of its LPG needs, and the West Asia conflict has raised concerns about potential disruptions to those imports.
To fill the gap, Indian refineries have boosted domestic production by about 25%.
This move is meant to keep supplies steady despite global hiccups.
Restaurants, hotels running low on gas cylinders
Rumors have led people in Delhi to rush for bookings—bookings surged to nearly 8.8 million (about 88 lakh) during the panic period.
That has caused long queues, some black marketing, and restaurants across big cities are running low on stock.
Some restaurant and hotel associations warned of disruptions to operations.
What is being done to tackle situation?
The Delhi government is cracking down on hoarding and black marketing.
Oil companies are making sure hospitals and schools get priority for commercial LPG, while home deliveries continue as usual.
Petrol, diesel, and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies remain stable.
Booking cycles for LPG now stretch to 25 days, and households with PNG connections who also hold domestic LPG cylinders are required to surrender those cylinders under the new measures.