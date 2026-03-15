LPG crisis rumors: Delhi CM says 'needless panic' sweeping country

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called out rumors about an LPG shortage, saying they are causing needless panic. She assured everyone that both the central and Delhi governments are monitoring the situation closely, and there is really no reason to worry.

India boosts domestic LPG production amid West Asia conflict India imports about 60% of its LPG needs, and the West Asia conflict has raised concerns about potential disruptions to those imports.

To fill the gap, Indian refineries have boosted domestic production by about 25%.

This move is meant to keep supplies steady despite global hiccups.

Restaurants, hotels running low on gas cylinders Rumors have led people in Delhi to rush for bookings—bookings surged to nearly 8.8 million (about 88 lakh) during the panic period.

That has caused long queues, some black marketing, and restaurants across big cities are running low on stock.

Some restaurant and hotel associations warned of disruptions to operations.